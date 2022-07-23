PF national chairperson Davies Chama says the UPND is provoking former president Edgar Lungu to make statements which make it seem like he is still in active politics. Commenting on Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe’s statement that Lungu shouldn’t be enjoying his benefits since he declared that he’s still in active politics, Chama said Haimbe was just being emotional. He argued that expressing one’s opinion did not equate to participating in politics. “They just want to be emotional. You know they have been poking the former president and trying to provoke…...



