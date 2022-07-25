LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says a number of by-elections are anticipated as a result of councillors from both PF and UPND being employed as teachers. And Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo has asked government to give an assurance that MPs will conduct their duties in their respective constituencies without fear of being intimidated. Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiiimbu has assured Kampyongo to freely conduct his duties, saying apart from one incident, most MPs have enjoyed freedom of association from the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.