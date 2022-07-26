DEC director general Mary Chirwa speaks at the whistleblowers protection conference organized by News Diggers! in Lusaka on October 2, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals has honoured DEC director general Mary Chirwa with three awards in recognition for her contributions in the fight against financial and cyber crimes. According to a statement issued by the Drug Enforcement Commission, Monday, the awards include; a Meritorious Honor award of the year, Courageous Leadership award and Fellow Certified Forensic Investigation Professional award. Other Zambians who received awards included; diplomat Dr Solomon Jere who received the Distinguished Eagle award, Mayaba Gloria, Chishimba Bwalya, Ireen Mahenga and Chikweni Manyoni who received a…...