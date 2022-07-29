Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ANTI-Corruption Commission (ACC) Board Chairperson Musa Mwenya says when he joined the Commission, it was almost crippled due to lack of equipment but government has shown commitment to support the institution. And Mwenye says the Commission will investigate any corruption involving current government officials. Meanwhile, Mwenye says the Commission has relieved some officers in a bid to restore integrity at ACC. Speaking on QFM’s Breakfast show, Wednesday, Mwenye said there was a time the Commission only had four operational vehicles, which made it difficult to operate effectively. “Here is the…...