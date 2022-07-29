THE Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested three Directors of Sun 99 Ltd and Extra 24 Ltd for obtaining K1.3 million from various customers by purporting that they were going to supply roofing materials when in fact not. In a statement, DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga said Amon Ssassassali, 39 and Leonard Ngala, 35, both of Lusaka had been arrested for obtaining money by false pretenses and money laundering. He said Ssassasali had also been jointly charged and arrested with Moses Silupya, 37, for similar activities involving K68,000. “The Drug…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.