A LUSAKA resident Chanda Chipongoma has accused Avensis Group Limited Zambia of running a land scam, saying the company has been issuing fake title deeds and fraudulent bank deposit slips to clients who demanded refunds. Chipongoma narrated that he paid K150,000 in three instalments to purchase one acre land from Avensis and he was given fake title deeds. But Avensis Group Limited Zambia Chief Executive and Founder Chanda Nkonde has denied all malpractice allegations, challenging aggrieved parties to go to court. In an interview, Chipongoma narrated how he sought out…...



