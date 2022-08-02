FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has revealed that some lenders had already stopped disbursing funds to some projects long before government canceled them because they were jittery about whether government could afford to repay them. And Dr Musokotwane says government will have to pay back outstanding payment agreements on some loan projects which have been canceled, while others are subject to debt restructuring. On Friday, government disclosed that it had canceled some loan-financed projects to address the current debt challenges, among them the Smart Zambia Phase II…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.