PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia and Tanzania are bonded by history and it’s the duty of the current generation of leaders to nurse and water these relationships. Speaking during a state visit in Tanzania, Tuesday, President Hichilema said he and his Tanzanian counterpart President Samia Suluhu Hassan had agreed to reinvigorate the relationships built by past leaders in order to maximise the benefits. “We, [the] two countries, are bonded together by history. I think that is important, bonded together, we are the generation alive today. We are a generation bestowed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.