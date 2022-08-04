NATIONAL Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) acting Director General Tontela Siwale has disclosed that lack of drugs within the system has been the most commonly lodged complaint by beneficiaries. In an interview, Siwale said the other top complaint had been difficulties in people making contributions, but he assured that the authority was working on addressing those two complaints immediately. “At the end of the day, once we have met our objective of delivering quality health care, we will ensure that we have full access to our citizens in the country…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.