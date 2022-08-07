POLICE in Lusaka have detained a 19-year-old of Salama Park for allegedly killing his parents.

In a statement, Saturday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed that his parents had earlier planned on taking the suspect to a rehabilitation centre because of his bad behaviour.

He narrated that during the early hours of Saturday, while asleep, the suspect’s 15-year-old sister heard some noise and someone screaming, but she ignored thinking it was her father trying to take her brother to the rehabilitation centre.

“Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Station recorded a Murder case which occurred today Saturday 6th August, 2022 between 00:00 hours and 10:00 hours at house number 20 Gerliam street in Salama Park where M/Nathaniel Mwakachela aged 53 and F/Pemba Alphonsina Lubwika Mwakachela aged 52 are alleged to have been killed by their first born son, an adult Juvenile aged 19. Brief facts of the matter are that the two deceased parents went to bed around 23:00 hours on Friday August 5, 2022 after they had their supper and had a family time in the sitting room while the suspect, their son was in his bedroom,” he stated.

“During early hours of today Saturday, August 6, 2022 while asleep, a female juvenile aged 15 who is a sister to the suspect heard some noise with a bang and someone screaming but ignored as she thought it was her father trying to take her brother to the rehabilitation centre because they had mentioned earlier of taking him to the facility as his brother’s behaviour had been bad. Around 11:00 hours when she woke up she discovered that her bedroom door was locked. She then decided to call her brother to come and open for her but he responded saying that he was mopping so he couldn’t open.”

Hamoonga narrated that later on, the suspect informed his young sister in writing that their parents had died of COVID-19.

“Later after staying in the bedroom for some time, she decided to open the door using a knife. When she got out it was quiet in the house as only her brother was present. He then followed her and told her he wanted to tell her something but that he could only communicate it on a piece of paper. That’s how he broke the news by writing on the paper that the parents have died of COVID. When asked where the bodies were he didn’t respond. She checked for the bodies inside the house but couldn’t find them so she decided to go out and that’s where she found the two bodies wrapped in blankets and tied on each ends with wires,” he stated.

Hamoonga said after the two bodies, which were wrapped in blankets were examined, they were found with cuts on the faces with fresh blood coming from their noses.

“She then asked if she can take a walk outside to clear her mind and she was allowed. It was at this point when she went outside the gate that she informed her family members who later came with her to report the matter at the police at around 13:30 hours. Police visited the scene of crime. The house was found looking clean and nothing unusual was observed. Outside the house within the yard in the backyard was where the two bodies were found wrapped in two different and separate blankets. The two bodies were unwrapped and examined; the deceased male had a deep cut on the right upper part of the eye with swollen lip while the female had a swollen face with a cut on the nose. Fresh blood was observed coming from the two deceased’s noses,” stated Hamoonga.

“Also at the scene, there was a piece of paper that was recovered from the suspect where he broke the news to the sister of the passing on of their parents. Photographs of the scene were taken and the suspect has since been detained in police custody. The bodies have since been deposited at University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting an autopsy. A docket of case has been opened pending further investigations.”