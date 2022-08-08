PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged Zambians to reach out to one another and to accept that having differences in opinion does not mean enmity. Speaking during a memorial service in honour of the late Chief of the Mambwe people of Northern Province, Dr Mathias Musonda Mpande, Friday, President Hichilema said citizens should learn to appreciate others for the value they bring to the table. “This country really must learn to appreciate people for what they contribute, the value they bring to the table and not focus too much on those issues that separate people. We are one community and I think Dr Mpande reached out to us as his fellow citizens, as his young brother, and his friend, neighbour, whatever…...



