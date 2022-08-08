UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda has advised UPND members to remain orderly no matter how much they feel aggrieved. In a video circulating on various social media platforms, some UPND members, who spoke in Bemba, are seen storming Nsama Town Council demanding for the removal of the Council Secretary Peter Sati on allegations of holding on to CDF funds and failure to display the presidential portrait, among other issues. “For us we, do not want the Council Secretary Mr Peter Sati, we want to be given someone who can work with the community. Among the reasons we do not want him is because one, he has no presidential portrait in his office, number two he is undermining the 2022 budget…...



