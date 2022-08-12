HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the need for Zambia to have a well functioning civil registration and vital statistics system remains critical. Speaking during the commemoration of African civil registration and vital statistics day in Monze district, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said implementation of Integrated National Registration Information System (INRIS) responded well to the need to provide a dynamic, resilient, proactive and agile system. “Zambia urgently needs a well functioning decentralised civil registration and vital statistics system. The country has witnessed increased use in mobile technology for communication and conducting business in the last few years. For individuals to use and adequately benefit from the use of information and communication technology, they require to be provided with a…...



