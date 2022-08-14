POLICE in Lusaka have detained a woman for killing her two-year-old son by suffocating him using a pillow. In a statement, Sunday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police had received a report from Mokwane Maeke of Kamwala South area that her young sister, Mosowe, aged 22, had murdered her child on August 13, 2022 at Shamukani Lodge in Kamwala South. “Kabwata police station received a report of murder in which the reporter is F/Mokwane Maeke aged 27 of unmarked house in Kamwala South area. She reported that her young Sister F/Mosowe Maeke aged 22 of the same address murdered her child J/M/Sangwani Chabinga by pressing a pilow on him and died of suffocation. This occurred on August 13, 2022 between…...



