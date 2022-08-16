Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha speaks to journalists at the National Consultative Meeting for the Attorney-General’s Chambers with Legal Counsel in Public Institutions on Monday, August 15, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says there are no sacred cows and the law will deal with any individual involved in the Honeybee scandal. A government report has revealed that a decision was made to pay Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited for the drugs that were supplied and consumed under the US$17 million Health Centre Kits supply contract signed with the Ministry of Health. The move was however thwarted after the Minister of Health raised a red flag over the planned transaction and asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to intervene. On Friday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested three directors of Honeybee Pharmacy Limited for uttering false documents. The arrest came in the wake of a contract awarded in August 2019 by the government…...