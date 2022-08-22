CHINGOLA Mayor Johnson Kang’ombe says his adversaries within the UPND have been fighting him for a long time. On Saturday, some protesting Chingola residents burnt Kang’ombe’s guesthouse and servant’s quarter, accusing him of selling them unavailable land after council demolished their illegally built structures in Kasompe area. Chingola Municipal Council assistant public relations manager Evelyn Mulenga confirmed that the council had demolished over 300 structures illegally built on the Kasompe airstrip, a land on title and belonging to the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority. And in a Facebook post, Sunday, Kang’ombe said he was a sacrificial lamb, lamenting that he had lost property. “Good morning colleagues!! We are sacrificial lamb, it’s well with my soul. I have lost property together with…...



