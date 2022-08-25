THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it will not accept nominations from any candidate who caused a vacancy in the National Assembly in line with Article 72 (4) of the Constitution. But the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says the Constitutional Court did not disqualify Bowman Lusambo from re-contesting his former Kabushi seat, while Joseph Malanji’s eligibility depends on whether he will produce his Grade 12 certificate during nominations. Meanwhile, Lusambo and Malanji have vowed that they will still file in their nominations, failure to which they will meet ECZ in court. The Patriotic Front recently adopted Malanji and Lusambo to recontest the Kwacha and Kabushi seats, respectively, following the nullification of their elections by the ConCourt. Nominations for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.