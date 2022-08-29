FORMER Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has encouraged his supporters to continue campaigning, saying the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections will be postponed. In an interview, Lusambo said the Kabushi and Kwacha polls wouldn’t take place on September 15. “What I can assure you is that the people of Zambia, the people of Kabushi, let us still continue campaigning, the game is still on. Bola ni 90 minutes. So come 15th September, this election, whether they like it or not it will be postponed. It will be postponed, especially Kabushi and Kwacha, those elections will not take place on the 15th of September, it will be postponed and it will be postponed in a democratic manner according to the…...



