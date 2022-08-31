THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged former Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo for electoral corruption. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono said Lusambo had been charged with four counts of bribery which were committed between April 1, 2021 and August 14, 2021 in Ndola during the August 2021 General Elections campaign period. “The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Kabushi Constituency Parliamentarian Bowman Lusambo for electoral corruption. Lusambo has been arrested and charged with four counts of Bribery contrary to Section 81 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016.The offences were committed between1st April 2021 and 14th August 2021 in Ndola during the August 2021 General Elections campaign period…....



