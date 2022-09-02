FORMER Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he doesn’t pay legal fees because his lawyers have offered to represent him for free as they feel he is just being victimised. In an interview, Lusambo, who was arrested on bribery charges on Wednesday, also said he had a lot of pastors and bishops who were praying for him. “I don’t pay lawyers. My lawyers are doing free works for me. I don’t pay them. They are saying you’re being victimised and you can’t start paying on top of victimisation. So you need people to support you. I have a lot of pastors and bishops who are praying for me. I have friends and family who are encouraging me. Lawyers…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.