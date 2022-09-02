Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says it is important for the government to make the IMF conditionalities clear, because Zambians might be celebrating their own death sentence. And Socialist party leader Dr Fred M’membe says the only beneficiaries of IMF bailout programmes are Western companies and local businessmen, among a few elite. Meanwhile, Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba says UPND’s early celebrations are premature. Yesterday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board finally approved a three-year programme of US$1.3 billion for Zambia. But in an interview, Mundubile advised Zambians against celebrating too early. “Zambians should not celebrate too early, we are not previewing the conditionalities. The most important thing is, as they celebrate, the signing, can Zambians now…...