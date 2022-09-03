ZAMBIA Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) director general Idah Chella has revealed that according to a report from the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, the contract to supply 75 motorbikes was awarded to Kafelix Investments Limited on August 4 and signed on December 7, 2021. In a statement, Friday, Chella said investigations would be instituted in the matter, adding that section 96 (g) of the Public Procurement Act provided that a bidder or supplier shall be suspended from participating in procurement where there was non-performance or under performance of contractual obligations. “The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has examined the evaluation report submitted by the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, and has observed that the procurement of…...



