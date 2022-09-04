PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says unlike in the past when Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reports were termed as witchcraft by those in leadership, there is now political will to act on financial crimes. Speaking during the Eastern and Southern African Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) Council of Ministers Meeting in Livingstone, Friday, President Hichilema said the FIC Reports were now receiving attention from him, his government and oversight institutions. “So we continue to leverage, to work with [the] Financial Intelligence Centre. For citizens of this country, they are aware that in the past, the Financial Intelligence Centre Reports were prepared, received and then put away somewhere in the shelves and that was the end of it. In fact, some of the reports…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.