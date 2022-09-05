THE Auditor General’s Report on the Audit of Government Payroll for the years ended December 31, 2017 to 2021 has revealed accounting related irregularities in amounts totalling K2,629,735,506. And the report has revealed that 19 ministries paid salaries in amounts totalling K707,633,806 to 9,800 unaccounted for officers, adding that as at July 31, 2022, the institutions had not accounted for the officers because they were not known. Meanwhile, the report further revealed that during the same period under review, 18 institutions recruited 13,307 excess employees who were paid salaries in amounts totalling K167,773,327, with some not having treasury authority. Speaking during the launch of the report, Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe said there were major internal control weaknesses in the…...



