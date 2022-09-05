PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Dr William Ruto on being declared the Fifth President of the Republic of Kenya. In a Facebook post, Monday, President Hichilema said he looked forward to working with Dr Ruto in order to enhance the historical good relations between Zambia and Kenya. “Our congratulations to Dr William Samoei Ruto, on being declared the Fifth President of the Republic of Kenya. We look forward to working with you, Your Excellency, to strengthen and enhance the historical good relations between Zambia and Kenya. This is based on our shared priorities which include peace and security on our continent, democracy, as well as greater economic prosperity and social development for our two peoples,” said President Hichilema. Raila Odinga,…...



