THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has intercepted and seized US$399,500 from two Turkish businessmen in a sting operation at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport as they attempted to smuggle the money. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said the Commission managed to apprehend the two Turkish nationals after receiving a tip-off that some Turkish businessmen were involved in illegal externalisation of huge sums of money through KKIA. He stated that Hakki Sahutoglu, a Director of Denniz Company Limited and Sezer Sahutoglu, a manager at the same company, possessed and concealed the $399,500, which was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has intercepted and seized US$399,500.00 from two Turkish Businessmen in a sting operation at…...



