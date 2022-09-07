Former Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota and his counterpart Livestock and Fisheries David Shamulenga at the Orientation workshop for Permanent Secretary at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 27, 2018. - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER ministry of housing and infrastructure development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota says the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) can do what it wants to do because he is defenceless now that he is not in power. And former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he hopes to see an end to how ACC is currently being used to fix political opponents. Commenting on ACC Director General Gilbert Phiri’s statement that the Commission wanted to hit some people so hard that it would instill fear in those who intended to also engage in corrupt activities, Mushota, who was recently warned and cautioned for corrupt activities, said the commission should do what they wanted to do. “Anyway, there’s nothing much I can…...