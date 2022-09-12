INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the K60 million to K80 million allocated to the road sector is insufficient to carter for road rehabilitation as most of it goes to servicing legacy debt. Commenting on remarks by some PF members that the UPND government had failed to build and rehabilitate any roads in the past one year, Milupi said the ongoing process of debt restructuring was critical as it would provide some relief and open a path for government to embark on new infrastructure projects. He, however, said government was exploring Public Private Partnerships in the meantime, so that there was some development. “When we reschedule the debt, we refinance the debt and so on, the debt…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.