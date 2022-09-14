PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect suspended Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Siyunyi and appointed Katongo Waluzimba as acting DPP, for administrative convenience. In a statement, Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said the President was acting on the recommendations contained in a report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission in suspending Sinyunyi. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect, acting on the recommendations contained in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission (the “Commission”), suspended the Director of Public Prosecutions Mrs Lilian Siyuni Fulata, S.C. The suspension of the Director of Public Prosecutions is in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to Articles 182 (3), 144(2) and 144(3) of the Constitution…...



