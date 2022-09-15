COPPERBELT Province Commanding officer Sharon Zulu says three men on Wednesday sodomised a 23-year-old Chililambombwe man between 00:00 hours and 03:00 hours. In a statement, Zulu said the incident happened at Mukinga Guest House, and the victim, Cleopas Sukamanga, a DJ, said he was able to identify the rapists. According to Zulu, Sukamanga narrated that whilst asleep in one of the rooms the guest house, he experienced some terrible anus pain and he immediately he woke up, only to find three other men in the room, completely naked. Samukanga told police that upon waking up, he realised that one of the three men had inserted his penis in his anus. “Sodomy reported at Chililabombwe Police Station on 14/09/22 at 15:00…...



