Fr Emmanuel Chikoya during the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says he hopes government’s pronouncement to repeal criminal Defamation of the President will be accompanied by concrete steps and won’t take forever. On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema said the government had commenced a process to amend provisions relating to the death penalty and criminal Defamation of the President. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said the amendment of provisions relating to the criminal Defamation of the President would help to enhance Zambia’s democracy. “This is having a law that gags others in terms of being expressive. It is a law that inculcates fear in people. Therefore the pronouncement by the President is welcome. Just a few days before, the Council…...