HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says individuals spreading rumours that there is no shortage of Anti-Retroviral Drugs (ARVs) in Zambia are only creating unnecessary panic and scaring those taking the drugs. And Masebo says the new dawn government makes mistakes, but can’t be compared to the PF because they understand why they are in that position. Meanwhile, government has clarified that there is no shortage of ARVs in the country but has only started the optimisation of the ARV therapy. During a media briefing, Thursday, Masebo said from time to time, the Ministry of Health will change policies in as far as drug intake was concerned depending on the times. “It’s also important for people to understand that from time to…...



