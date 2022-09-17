LUSAKA Lawyer Lewis Mosho has written to Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu demanding a declaration of PF as an unlawful society and subsequent cancellation of its registration over its alleged failure to settle K4 million legal fees. But PF lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has asked Mosho to prove that he was indeed hired by the former ruling party at any time. In a letter dated September 15, Mosho, through his law firm Lewis Nathan Advocates, stated that following the 2021 general elections, his firm defended eight election petitions which were brought against PF members of parliament, including two appeals. He stated that as a result of this engagement, the PF incurred debts in the form of legal fees…...



