UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo has challenged the “young boys” calling for his removal to have him replaced if they have what it takes, saying he is too busy serving the country to be responding to noise. On Saturday, UPND youths from Kanyama constituency protested over the party’s defeat in Luangwa, saying losing to PF signified a lack of innovations at grassroots level. The youths further called on Nkombo to step down as chairperson for elections. Commenting on this in an interview, Nkombo said such behaviour was the exact reason why PF lost power. “They can change if they have what it takes to change. Don’t follow people who have idle minds because I am a serious person myself…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.