MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba says it is possible for African countries to find solutions to their problems within the continent. Speaking when eSwatini Minister of Labour and Social Security Phila Buthelezi and his entourage called on her, Wednesday, Tambatamba said Africa had requisite competencies, experiences as well as human resources to deal with its problems. “I firmly believe that as African countries, we can find solutions to our problems within ourselves as we have the requisite competencies and experiences and indeed the human resource as well. If we share it adequately, we do not need to cross the oceans to look for consultancy, we have it within Africa. So we can maximise what we have already…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.