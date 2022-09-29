SOCIALIST Party Leader Fred M’membe says the behaviour of leaders in government is not different from slave hunters. Speaking during a media briefing, Wednesday, Dr M’membe said government officials had sold out to imperialists for personal benefit. “Today, we have in this country, 21st century slave hunters. The behavior of the leaders of this government today is not different from the slave hunters. They have sold out. The slave hunters did not hunt their own people for nothing, for mahala, no! They got a benefit, monetary and otherwise. Even these 21st century slave hunters, they are doing it not for nothing, they are getting some benefits. The slave traders will keep them in power. And because their behaviour, is not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.