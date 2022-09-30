MINISTRY of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says President Hakainde Hichilema is not going anywhere between now and 2031. In an interview, Thursday, Kawana said it should sink in heads of PF members that they would never walk in the corridors of power again. “It should sink in their heads that they will never ever walk in the corridors of authority again, the people of Zambia have said no to them. And they must get used to Hakainde Hichilema, they shouldn’t consider talking ill of him or think of harassing him because between now and 2031, he’s going nowhere. The people of Zambia have endorsed his leadership, they have stood firm and steadfast to support his leadership. The…...



