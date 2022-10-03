Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka has warned that if the ills in the Constitution are not fixed in good time, they are a recipe for further confusion pre and post the 2026 general elections. And Lifuka has challenged Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe to indicate whether Cabinet has already considered and approved a Constitution reform process. Responding to a press query, Lifuka warned against doing nothing to remedy the ills in the constitution. “Clear road map for constitution reforms- the UPND in opposition was fervent in its campaign against Bill 10 and rightly so but the ruling party has missed an opportunity in its first year in office to outline a clear and credible roadmap for constitution reforms. The Minister of…...