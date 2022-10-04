ZAMBIA Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has revealed that Police have apprehended two of the suspects wanted in the case in which 13 females were held captive in a house in Lusaka’s Chalala area. A video has gone viral on social media in which one of the alleged suspects is seen apologising to the affected families saying he and his colleague, who was also captured in the video sleeping while loudly snoring, abducted the girls because they needed money. The suspect also mocked the Police saying they had not done anything in the matter and failed to catch them. In a statement, Tuesday, Hamoonga said the suspects were apprehended today at 02:36 hours in Kaoma after a tip-off from members of…...



