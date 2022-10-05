THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has registered 6,413 voters under the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in the month of September 2022. In a statement, Tuesday, ECZ senior corporate affairs officer Sylvia Bwalya said during the said period, Solwezi recorded the highest number of registered voters while Mongu recorded the least. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia has registered 6,413 voters in the month of September 2022 out of which 2,883 are male while 3,530 are female. Solwezi recorded the highest number of registered voters in the month under review at 2,041 while Mongu recorded the least at 45. Ndola did not record any new registration due to the suspension of the exercise in the area on account of…...



