THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested Lusaka businessman Bwalya Kalandanya and four others for money laundering activities involving over K6 million. The Commission has further arrested Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya for Failure to report a suspicious transaction. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Deputy Public Relations Officer Delight Haangala said Kalandanya, between January 1, 2017 and February 28, 2022, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, concealed the true ownership of seven fully furnished flats Lusaka’s Jesmondine, valued at K6,125,000. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested Lusaka Businessman Mr. Bwalya Chitalu Kalandanya and four (4) others for money laundering activities involving over six million kwacha…...



