THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced an increase in bus fares following the fuel increment announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently. The bus fares for Inter-Mine routes have been increased by K2 while Copperbelt and Lusaka local routes have been increased by K1. Meanwhile, intercity routes have been increased by five percent. In a statement, Friday, RTSA Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said the new bus fares were effective October 8. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) would like to announce an increment in fares following the increase in fuel announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently. The ERB increased fuel pump prices by ZMW 1.20 for petrol and ZMW 3.04 for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.