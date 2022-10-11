FILE: former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has charged former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption involving $17,958,150. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono said Kalaluka had been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the State contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. He said Kalaluka, whilst acting with other persons, conspired to defraud the Government in the manner in which Honeybee Pharmacy participated in the tender to supply and deliver Health Centre Kits and was consequently awarded a contract valued at US$17,958,150. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Attorney General Likando Kalaluka for corruption, involving $17,958,150.00. Mr Kalaluka, aged 45, of house no. 28597/M State Lodge, has been…...