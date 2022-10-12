PF national chairperson Davies Chama says there was money in circulation during his party’s reign, arguing that the economy was at least bearable before the new dawn administration came into power. In an interview, Chama said people had money in their pockets during PF’s time in office but were now just suffering in townships. “I mean, there was money in circulation. People had money in their pockets, people had disposable income but now there’s no money. There’s no money around and people are suffering in townships. They should get down to the ground. Even their own people are acknowledging and complaining on a daily basis on their blogs. There’s confusion in UPND. The reality is now setting in. I can…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.