PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has removed Lilian Siyunyi from the office of DPP and appointed ACC director general Gilbert Phiri to head that office, with immediate effect. In a statement, Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said President Hichilema was acting on recommendations contained in a report presented to him by the JCC. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect, acting on the recommendations contained in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission, removed Mrs Lilian Siyuni Fulata from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions. The removal of Mrs Lilian Siyuni Fulata from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions is in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to Articles 182 (3), 143(b) and 143(c)…...



