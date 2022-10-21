THE Anti-Corruption Commission has restricted assets belonging to former agriculture minister Michael Katambo, his lawyer has confirmed. Jonas Zimba said in an interview that among the assets restricted was a motor vehicle owned by his client’s father. “It is true that they have restricted properties that belong to my client. Their claim is that they are carrying out investigations. They have not seized, they have just restricted and it will be interesting to note that one of the vehicles that they have restricted belonged to his father. If you call ACC they will tell you, they cannot say it is an investigation, they have done it, what they are not going to talk about is the details of the investigation…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.