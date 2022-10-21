SOCIALIST Party general secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says it would be interesting to know who is funding UPND because political parties get away with a lot of secrecy, with the worst culprits being those in power. And Dr Musumali says he finds it insulting when some people assume that those who will access part of their pension benefits will become destitute, arguing that workers must be given a chance to fail when they are still younger. Asked during Hot FM’s Hot seat programme about the investigations ACC was carrying out in connection with the money paid to PF by Glencore International AG, Dr Musumali said cases of corruption should be investigated no matter how many years had passed. “If you…...



