POLICE in Lusaka’s Matero township have arrested and charged a 19-year-old female with the offence of Cheating after she faked her abduction and demanded K50, 000 ransom from her family. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the 19-year-old left home on October 16, at around 16:00 hours, pretending that she was going to church but instead went to the boyfriend’s house in Lilanda West. He said after the purported abduction, the female later told her aunt that she didn’t know where she was but she was with 10 other girls in the house. “Police in Matero of Lusaka Province have charged and arrested a female juvenile aged 19 for the offence of Cheating Contrary to Section 311…...



