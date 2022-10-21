Economist Noel Nkhoma has revealed that South African company TFM board chairman Mcebisi Mlonzi approached him with a request to sign a misleading letter to President Hakainde Hichilema meant to scandalise Health Minister Sylvia Masebo. Mlonzi recently caused the circulation of a letter in which he was claiming that he had been approached by representatives of the Health Minister who were asking for facilitation fees and a vehicle in order to allow the prefab hospital tender to go through. Masebo has since cited TFM for libel, demanding an apology, withdrawal of corruption allegations and damages. Commenting on the development, Nkhoma who is also Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) board chairperson said he had come to know Mlonzi as a crooked…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.