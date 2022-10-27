PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is on Friday scheduled to travel to Maseru, Lesotho, for Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane’s inauguration as Prime Minister. In a statement, Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo said President Hichilema would return immediately after the ceremony. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia accepted an invitation to travel to Maseru, Lesotho on 28th October, 2022 to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of The Right Honourable Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister-elect of the Kingdom of Lesotho. The Inauguration Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, 28th October, 2022 in Maseru following the National Assembly Elections held on 7th…...



